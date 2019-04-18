Top Democrats Call on Robert Mueller to Testify Before Congress

Top Democrats in Congress have called on Special Counsel Robert Mueller to testify, hours before the release of the Mueller report.

Citing Attorney General William Barr’s decision to hold a press conference before releasing the report and other recent decisions, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called on the former FBI director to testify in Congress.

“Attorney General Barr’s regrettably partisan handling of the Mueller report, including his slanted March 24th summary letter, his irresponsible testimony before Congress last week, and his indefensible plan to spin the report in a press conference later this morning — hours before he allows the public or Congress to see it — have resulted in a crisis of confidence in his independence and impartiality,” they said in a written statement.

Coming just hours before the Department of Justice was set to send copies of the 400-page report to Congress on CD-ROM discs, the statement showed that Democrats intend to continue the fight over Mueller’s findings.

“We believe the only way to begin restoring public trust in the handling of the Special Counsel’s investigation is for Special Counsel Mueller himself to provide public testimony in the House and Senate as soon as possible,” Pelosi and Schumer said. “The American people deserve to hear the truth.”

