TIME Announces Five New Speakers to Appear at the TIME 100 Summit on April 23

Five individuals featured on the newly released 2019 TIME 100 list will appear at the TIME 100 Summit on April 23, 2019 in New York, NY. They include: Nancy Pelosi, Gayle King, Ryan Murphy, Aileen Lee, and Jane Goodall.
The day-long TIME 100 Summit will convene leaders from past and present TIME 100 lists across a diverse range of sectors including government, business, entertainment, health and science, and more, to spotlight the progress these individuals are making and encourage collaboration toward a better world. The event will also be live streamed on Time.com/summit.
Additional speakers and the final program for the TIME 100 Summit will be announced in the coming days. For updates and additional information about the event, visit: time100summit.com
Read about the 2019 TIME 100 here: time.com/100