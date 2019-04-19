What Gun Control Advocates Should Learn from the NRA

Igor Volsky may not agree with what the NRA stands for, but he does believe that gun control advocates can learn a lot from the organization’s tactics. Volsky, author of Guns Down: How to Defeat the NRA and Build a Safer Future with Fewer Guns, argues that the NRA, beyond its funding and lobbying efforts, largely owes its success to its ability to turn gun ownership into a form of patriotism. He suggests that those who disagree with the NRA should not just rebel against this strategy, but use it. “All too often, we use wonky language or stats to explain why we support this law or that,” he says. Watch Volsky’s full argument in the video above.

