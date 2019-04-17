It Looks Like the New Game of Thrones Photos Tease a Long-Awaited Confrontation

By Megan McCluskey
3:35 PM EDT

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8.

Following Jaime Lannister’s arrival at Winterfell and tense stare down with Bran Stark in the Game of Thrones season 8 premiere, HBO has released a new set of photos that seem to tease a continuation of their confrontation in episode 2.

The collection of 14 images features a shot of Jaime standing before Winterfell’s head honchos in the Great Hall, just as we saw in the episode’s promo. However, while the clip shows Daenerys questioning Jaime about murdering her father, the Mad King, it’s unclear whether Bran has revealed the truth about Jaime’s role in his paralysis.

Although we’ve known since Game of Thrones‘ first episode that Jaime was the one who pushed Bran out of the tower window, Bran was too traumatized from the fall to ever remember how it happened. However, now that he’s the all-seeing Three-Eyed Raven, it stands to reason that Bran is undoubtedly aware that Jaime was the culprit.

Could Bran’s comment to Sam that he was “waiting for an old friend” be a hint that Bran intends to keep Jaime’s crime a secret? Perhaps Bran has seen a vision of the future in which Jaime does something heroic — like killing the Night King — that would give him a reason to want the Kingslayer to remain safe and sound.

See all the new Game of Thrones season 8, episode 2 photos below.

Hannah Murray as Gilly and John Bradley as Samwell Tarly.
Courtesy of HBO
Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark.
Helen Sloan/HBO
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen.
Helen Sloan/HBO
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister.
Helen Sloan/HBO
Kit Harington as Jon Snow and Maisie Williams as Arya Stark.
Helen Sloan/HBO
Conleth Hill as Varys, Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, and Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont.
Helen Sloan/HBO
Kit Harington as Jon Snow and John Bradley as Samwell Tarly.
Helen Sloan/HBO
Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark.
Helen Sloan/HBO
Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister.
Helen Sloan/HBO
Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth
Helen Sloan/HBO
Hannah Murray as Gilly.
Helen Sloan/HBO
Jacob Anderson as Grey Worm and Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei.
Helen Sloan/HBO
Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark.
Helen Sloan/HBO
Bella Ramsey as Lyanna Mormont.
Helen Sloan/HBO

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.

