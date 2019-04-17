Ivanka Trump Says Father Offered Her World Bank Job, But She Passed

Senior Advisor to the U.S. President Ivanka Trump holds cocoa pod as she visits the cocoa cooperative fermers near Adzope as the first Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (We-Fi) West Africa Regional Summit to be held on April 17, 2019 in Abidjan. Trump says her father offered her the job of World Bank chief but she decided to pass on it.
Issouf Sanogo—AFP/Getty Images
By CATHERINE LUCEY / AP
2:26 PM EDT

(ABIDJIAN, Ivory Coast) — White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump says her father asked her if she was interested in taking the job of World Bank chief but she passed on it.

In an Associated Press interview, President Donald Trump’s daughter said Wednesday she was happy with her current role in the administration. She spoke during a trip to Africa to promote a global women’s initiative.

Ivanka Trump says her father raised the job with her as “a question” and she told him she was “happy with the work” she’s doing.

Ivanka Trump worked on the selection process for the new head of the 189-nation World Bank, David Malpass. She says he’ll do an “incredible job.”

Asked if her father had approached her about other top jobs, Ivanka Trump said she’d “keep that between” them. She says she doesn’t see a run for office in her future.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE