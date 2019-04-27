Here's What's New on Amazon Prime in May 2019

There’s a slew of new content dropping onto Amazon Prime Video. The streaming service is introducing an eclectic batch of titles this month, so you can be sure there’s something for everyone.

If you’re looking to laugh with an old classic, look no further than John Hughes‘ 1987 classic Planes, Trains & Automobiles, available on May 31. But if you’re missing the scares of the Halloween season, there are seven — yes, you read that right — Friday the 13th movies available for streaming on May 31.

Amazon Prime’s original thriller Suspiria is also available for streaming on May 3, in addition to some other original series and films.

Here is everything new to Amazon Prime Video in May 2019 — original series, movies and other offerings.

Here are the new Amazon Prime original series in May 2019

Available May 10

Sneaky Pete: Season 3

Wishenpoof: Season 2, Part C

Available May 17

Fleabag: Season 2

Available May 31

Good Omens: Season 1

Here are the new Amazon Prime original movies in May 2019

Available May 3

Suspiria

Available May 15

Yardie

Here are the TV shows new on Amazon Prime in May 2019

Available May 17

The Durrells: Season 3

Poldark: Season 4

Here are the movies new on Amazon Prime in May 2019

Available May 1

Shanghai

Available May 2

The Yellow Handkerchief

Available May 5

Crash

Available May 8

Action Point

Available May 9

Dinosaur 13

Available May 13

The Romantics

Available May 14

King of Thieves

Available for rent or purchase May 14

Greta

The Upside

Available May 16

Punisher: War Zone

The Punisher

Available May 19

Federal Hill

Available May 20

Jesus’ Son

Available May 22

Lulu on the Bridge

Available May 25

Morning Glory

Available May 26

The Frozen Ground

Available May 31

Antitrust

Awaiting

Blaze You Out

Body of Evidence

Cougars Inc.

Deadtime Stories

Emperor

Eulogy

F/X

F/X 2

Super Dragon (Feng qi yun yong dou kuang lung)

Flawless

Fluke

Forbidden Ground

Free Money

Friday Night Lights

Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th Part 2

Friday the 13th Part III

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning

Fun Size

Shaolin Drunk Fighter (Gimunsayukbang)

Hart’s War

I’m Gonna Git You Sucka

Jennifer Eight

Lost and Delirious

Chinese Hercules (Ma tou da jue dou)

Mission: Impossible

Murimgori

N.Y.C. Underground

Night of the Living Dead 3D

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection

Patriot Games

Planes, Trains & Automobiles

Private Parts

Reservoir Dogs

Shaolin vs. Lama (Shao Lin dou La Ma)

Woman Avenger (Shi mei chu ma)

Tao tie gong

The ‘Burbs

The Big Wedding

The Constant Gardener

The Doors

The Ghostwriter

The Gift

The Letter

The Lonely Man

The People vs. George Lucas

The Puffy Chair

The Secret of NIMH

Trainwreck: My Life as an Idiot

X+Y

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.