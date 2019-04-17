Is this the best or the worst real estate ad ever?

A video made to promote a luxury property in Sydney, Australia—showing a couple performing a 50 Shades of Gray-esque dance to a bass-heavy track through the lavishly designed house—went viral after being posted on Wednesday morning.

The advertised four-bed, two-bath residence in the southwestern suburb of Padstow, according to the listing online, features “styling coupled with elegance” and a “seamless flow” — though that, perhaps, is not quite evident through the couple’s stilted choreography.

Online, some very entertained viewers of the video were quick to ask some valid questions.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

The relationship between the couple was also questioned.

And the curious layout of the property was a crucial subject of discussion: A floor plan confirms that anyone inside in the bathroom, which features a floor-to-ceiling window on one side, would have an unobstructed view of the outside — and vice versa.

The real estate firm, LJ Hooker Bankstown, apologized for the video and said it had “missed the mark.” But Sam Nader, the agent who commissioned the advertisement, told the Guardian that he was happy with the response it got.

“Video gets attraction to the property, and the whole point of real estate is to get as many eyes as possible on the property,” Nader said.

Write to Hillary Leung at hillary.leung@time.com.