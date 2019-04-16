President Trump Vetoes Resolution Calling to End U.S. Support in Yemen War

26 March 2019, Yemen, Sanaa: Yemeni women wave flags of Yemen during a rally organized by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the Saudi-led military campaign on Yemen.
picture alliance—picture alliance via Getty Image
By Associated Press
April 16, 2019

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has vetoed a bill Congress passed to end U.S. military assistance in the Saudi Arabia-led war in Yemen.

In a break with the president, Congress voted for the first time to invoke the War Powers Resolution to try and stop U.S. involvement in a foreign conflict.

Trump vetoed the measure Wednesday. Congress lacks the votes to override him.

Congress has grown uneasy with Trump’s close relationship with Saudi Arabia as he tries to further isolate Iran, a regional rival. Many lawmakers also criticized the president for not condemning Saudi Arabia for the killing of a Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, who had been critical of the kingdom.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE