Sprint and T-Mobile Shares Fall After Wall Street Journal Doubts Merger Approval

By Associated Press
5:41 PM EDT

(NEW YORK) — Sprint and T-Mobile shares are falling after a Wall Street Journal report cast doubt on the likelihood of government approval of their $26.5 billion merger .

The Journal says Justice Department antitrust staff, which is reviewing the takeover, questioned the companies’ reasoning for it in a meeting this month. The report cited people familiar with the matter.

Wall Street has grown more skeptical of the merger being completed in recent months. House Democrats grilled the companies in a hearing in February.

The Obama administration rebuffed the companies’ earlier effort to merge, as well as an attempted deal between AT&T and T-Mobile.

Messages to T-Mobile, Sprint and DOJ were not immediately answered.

Sprint shares are down more than 9 percent in after-hours trading. T-Mobile stock is down 5.5 percent.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE