Trump Is Making Yet Another Move to Apply Pressure On Cuba

President Donald Trump returns to the White House following a trip to Burnsville, Minnesota on April 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump is poised to allow lawsuits against those that have profited from former U.S. firms that Cuba seized after the revolution.
Zach Gibson—Getty Images
By DEB RIECHMANN / AP
1:48 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is poised to allow lawsuits against foreign firms that have profited from former U.S. firms that Cuba seized after the 1959 revolution.

The move marks a change in more than two decades of U.S. policy on Cuba.

A senior Trump administration official provided details of the shift, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of the official announcement.

The 1996 Helms-Burton Act gave Americans the right to sue companies profiting from properties confiscated by Cuba. But every U.S. president since Bill Clinton has suspended the key clause because of fears of alienating U.S. allies and complicating relations with Cuba.

The official said going forward, there will be no more waivers.

