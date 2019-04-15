President Trump Says Migrants Will Be Sent to Sanctuary Cities

President Donald Trump delivers remarks on 5G deployment in the United States on April 12, 2019 in Washington, D.C. On Monday, the President tweeted that his proposal to send migrants to so-called sanctuary cities will be taking effect.
Tom Brenner—Getty Images
By Associated Press
12:48 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump now says that his proposal to send migrants to so-called sanctuary cities is taking effect.

Trump is tweeting that, “Those Illegal Immigrants who can no longer be legally held” in custody “will be, subject to Homeland Security, given to Sanctuary Cities and States!”

He also says that, “Congress must fix the laws and loopholes.”

It’s unclear, however, whether Homeland Security is taking any steps to implement the contentious plan. Lawyers there had previously told the White House that the idea was unfeasible and a misuse of funds. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is already strapped for cash.

The White House and Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday.

