Beyoncé isn’t the only member of the Carter household with a surprise up her sleeve. Beyoncé’s and Jay Z’s daughter Blue Ivy is the breakout star of her mom’s new Netflix documentary, Homecoming, and the accompanying surprise album Homecoming: The Live Album, which was released on Wednesday to coincide with the debut of the film.

While Blue Ivy has appeared on her parents’ work in the past, even crying on her father’s song “Glory” when she was just a few days old, this time around, she sings and dances, too.

Beyoncé sang the classic hymn “Lift Every Voice and Sing” during her performance at the 2018 Coachella music festival, where she made history as the first black woman to headline the festival, and the seven-year-old Blue Ivy did her own version for the film, emulating her mom’s rendition.

“Beautiful job, you sound so pretty!” Beyoncé tells her daughter after she sings, looking like a proud parent. Blue Ivy replies, “I want to do it again…It feels good!”

“You want to do it again? You’re like mommy, huh?” Bey answers, looking happy.

Talent clearly runs in the family and fans are more than ready for Blue Ivy to take her spot on the world stage. After witnessing her brief performance, fans have taken to Twitter to welcome the young star into the family business, forming an impromptu Blue Ivy fan club that some are calling the Ivy League.

