White House: House Democrats Aren't 'Smart Enough' to Assess President Trump's Taxes

US President Donald Trump arrives to speak about tax cuts during an event with American workers in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, April 12, 2018. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said on Sunday that Congress isn't equipped to assess the President's tax returns. A House panel has given the IRS until April 23 to hand over six years' worth of Trump's personal and business filings.
By Associated Press
2:08 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — A White House spokeswoman says lawmakers aren’t “smart enough” to assess President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders tells “Fox News Sunday” she doesn’t think House Democrats are equipped to examine the documents, which a key House committee is demanding under a 1920s law. The panel has given the IRS until April 23 to hand over six years’ worth of Trump’s personal and business filings.

Trump said again last week that he won’t release them because he is under audit, although the IRS says an audit doesn’t bar public release.

The president has also claimed the filings are too complex for people to understand.

According to Sanders, that includes lawmakers, whom she doesn’t trust to “look through the decades of success that the president has and determine anything.”

