White House Wishes No 'Ill Will' Toward Rep. Ilhan Omar After 9/11 Video

In this file photo, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn attends a Youth Climate Strike on March 15, 2019 on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C.
Tom Brenner—Getty Images
By Associated Press
12:20 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — The White House says President Donald Trump isn’t trying to incite violence against Rep. Ilhan Omar, but rather is highlighting what critics of the Minnesota Democrat say is her history of anti-Semitic and other comments.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders adds Sunday that Trump wishes no “ill will” toward the freshman lawmaker.

Leading Democrats accused Trump of trying to incite violence against Omar, who is Muslim, by retweeting a video on Friday that was edited to imply that Omar was being dismissive of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The tweet currently leads Trump’s Twitter feed and has been viewed more than 9 million times.

Sanders says Trump is “absolutely and should be calling out” Omar and that Democrats should, too.

Sanders commented on “Fox News Sunday” and ABC’s “This Week.”

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE