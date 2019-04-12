Chinese Woman Arrested at President Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club Indicted on 2 Charges

President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort is seen in Palm Beach, Fla. on Nov. 24, 2017. A Chinese woman who was recently arrested at President Trump's Mar-a-Lago club has now been charged for unlawful entry and making false statements.
Alex Brandon—AP
By Associated Press
4:02 PM EDT

(WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.) — A Chinese woman recently arrested at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club has been charged with unlawful entry of restricted buildings and making false statements.

The charges against 32-year-old Yujing Zhang are contained in an indictment filed in federal court in South Florida on Friday.

Zhang faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted of the false statements count. If convicted of unlawful entry, she faces a maximum sentence of a year in prison and a $1,000 fine.

Secret Service agents arrested Zhang two weeks ago after they say she gained admission to Mar-a-Lago by falsely telling a checkpoint she was a member. Prosecutors say she was carrying computer malware and an electronic device that detects hidden cameras.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE