Apple CEO Tim Cook To Join the TIME 100 Summit in New York, NY on April 23

Apple CEO Tim Cook will appear at the TIME 100 Summit, the new live event extension of the annual TIME 100 list of the most influential people in the world.

Cook will discuss leadership and innovation at the inaugural TIME 100 Summit during an onstage interview with former TIME Editor Nancy Gibbs. The session will also be live streamed on Time.com.

The day-long TIME 100 Summit will convene leaders from past and present TIME 100 lists across a diverse range of sectors including government, business, entertainment, health and science, on April 23, 2019 at Center415 in New York, NY. Additional speakers and the final lineup for the TIME 100 Summit, including honorees from the 2019 TIME 100, will be announced on April, 18, 2019, in coordination with the launch of this year’s TIME 100 list.

To see the full list of confirmed speakers and for more information about the invitation-only TIME 100 Summit, visit: www.time100summit.com.

