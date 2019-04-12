Trump Administration Seeks to Halt Ruling Over Asylum Seekers

Ruth Aracely Monroy walks with her sons in Tijuana, Mexico on March 5, 2019. A U.S. judge on April 8, 2019 blocked the Trump administration's policy of returning asylum seekers to Mexico as they wait for an immigration court to hear their cases but the order won't immediately go into effect. The Trump administration is asking an appeals court to let it continue returning asylum seekers to Mexico to await court hearings.
Gregory Bull—AP
By Associated Press
2:46 PM EDT

(SAN DIEGO) — The Trump administration is asking an appeals court to let it continue returning asylum seekers to Mexico to await court hearings while it challenges a San Francisco judge’s order that would block the policy.

The government requested a stay with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to prevent the lower court order from taking effect Friday afternoon.

Judge Richard Seeborg ruled Monday in favor of civil liberties groups to halt the practice while their lawsuit moves forward challenging the policy. His order will take effect at 5 p.m. Friday unless a stay is issued.

Seeborg said the policy violates U.S. law by failing to adequately evaluate dangers migrants face in Mexico.

The government says Seeborg’s order is erroneous and endangers the public during a humanitarian crisis at the border.

