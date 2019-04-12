Man Arrested in Killing of 4, Including His Wife and Daughters, Phoenix Police Say

(PHOENIX) — Phoenix police say a man has been arrested on suspicion of killing his wife, his two young daughters and a man who the suspect thought was romantically involved with his wife.

Sgt. Tommy Thompson said Friday that authorities found the daughters ages 5 and 7 dead at the family’s home Thursday night. A 3-year-old daughter was unharmed.

Thompson says the suspect was arrested while driving away from an apartment complex where the man had been shot dead and two others were shot and wounded.

The suspect and the victims were not identified.

