President Trump Is 'Giving Strong Consideration' to Sanctuary Cities for Migrants

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says he is “giving strong considerations” to placing “Illegal Immigrants in Sanctuary Cities only.”

He tweeted that on Friday hours after the White House said the idea was no longer under consideration.

Trump is accusing Democrats of failing to overhaul immigration laws and tweeting that, “The Radical Left always seems to have an Open Borders, Open Arms policy – so this should make them very happy!”

The White House had said hours earlier that it had considered a plan to release detained immigrants into so-called sanctuary cities but the plan had been quickly scuttled by lawyers and quickly dropped.

Sanctuary cities are places where authorities don’t work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to round up those living in the country illegally.

The plan was panned by critics as an effort to use migrants as pawns to go after political opponents.

