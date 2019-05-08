Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex are sharing the first glimpse of the new baby boy, two days after Meghan Markle gave birth to their son. The new parents stepped out for a photo call in St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle on Wednesday morning, near their Frogmore Cottage home, for their first public appearance together since the birth.

During their appearance, Markle shared her joy at the newest addition to their family.

“It’s magic. I have the two best guys in the world so I’m really happy,” Markle said. “He has the sweetest temperament. He’s just been the dream, so it’s been a special couple of days.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son, who was born on Monday morning, during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in Berkshire. Press Association—PA Images/Sipa USA

While Meghan Markle and the Duke of Sussex were active and vocal about the pregnancy during the lead-up to the birth of their royal baby boy, they chose to keep the child’s birth itself a private event, sharing in an official statement that they had taken the personal decision to recuse themselves from making all the details public. “The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family,” they said.

And that’s how it has played out: Markle gave birth at 5:26 a.m. on Monday, May 6, after which Prince Harry answered a few questions on camera about their new “absolutely amazing” infant. He also promised they would be back in a few days with news of the baby boy’s name. Meanwhile, their social media account shared the news and that the baby weighed 7 pounds and 3 ounces, and an official notice was posted outside Buckingham Palace, as is tradition.

Markle and Prince Harry’s approach differs slightly from that of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, who participated in public photo ops directly following the births of Prince George of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, and Prince Louis of Cambridge just outside of the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London, where Middleton delivered each of her newborns.

Markle and Prince Harry’s new baby is seventh in line to the throne and will likely not take on the same prince titles as his cousins. In any case, this is just the start of celebrations for the growing family.

