Sudanese Army Won't Extradite Deposed President Omar al-Bashir

CAIRO — A Sudanese army official says the military authorities will not extradite deposed President Omar al-Bashir but will try him at home, before the nation.

Col. Gen. Omar Zein Abedeen made the remarks at a press conference on Friday in the capital, Khartoum, defending the military’s removal of al-Bashir from power.

He says the ouster “was not a coup” but a response to the people’s demands.

He said that handing over al-Bashir would be “an ugly mark on Sudan … even rebels carrying weapons, we won’t extradite them.”

Al-Bashir is wanted by the International Criminal Court, where he faces charges of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide for his deadly campaign against insurgents in Darfur.

