President Trump Says He Wants North Korea Sanctions to Remain After Meeting with Moon

South Korean President Moon Jae-in confers with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 11, 2019. President Trump says the U.S. wants sanctions against North Korea to continue for now after meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
Nicholas Kamm—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
1:22 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says the U.S. wants to see sanctions against North Korea continue for now.

In an Oval Office meeting with the leader of South Korea on Thursday, Trump said he thinks that sanctions being used to pressure Kim Jong Un to give up his nuclear weapons program are at a level that’s “fair.”

It is South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s first meeting with Trump since Trump’s unsuccessful summit with Kim in Vietnam in February.

Moon has been acting as a go-between to resolve the nuclear standoff. Moon has worked aggressively to foster better relations between the North and South and doesn’t want to see nuclear talks derailed.

Trump says the U.S. wants sanctions to “remain in place.”

