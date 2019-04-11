President Trump Says He Wants North Korea Sanctions to Remain After Meeting with Moon

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says the U.S. wants to see sanctions against North Korea continue for now.

In an Oval Office meeting with the leader of South Korea on Thursday, Trump said he thinks that sanctions being used to pressure Kim Jong Un to give up his nuclear weapons program are at a level that’s “fair.”

It is South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s first meeting with Trump since Trump’s unsuccessful summit with Kim in Vietnam in February.

Moon has been acting as a go-between to resolve the nuclear standoff. Moon has worked aggressively to foster better relations between the North and South and doesn’t want to see nuclear talks derailed.

Trump says the U.S. wants sanctions to “remain in place.”

