The founder of WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, has been arrested by U.K. police at the Ecuadorean embassy in London, where he has been holed up since 2012.

Assange, 47, received diplomatic asylum from Ecuador after breaching bail in the U.K. during an investigation into sexual assault allegations in Sweden. Sweden has since rescinded its arrest warrant for Assange, though the case is not closed. Ecuador withdrew asylum on Thursday morning.

The WikiLeaks founder shot to prominence in 2010 when his site published a cache of leaks from the U.S. military provided by Chelsea Manning. He has argued that if he were extradited to Sweden then he could be arrested by the U.S.

The U.S. has not publicly stated that Assange is facing charges, but in November a court filing appeared to mistakenly refer to charges filed against him in secret by the Department of Justice.

In 2017, Sweden dropped its sexual assault charges but Assange was still wanted in the U.K. on charges of failing to surrender to the court.

“I can confirm Julian Assange is now in police custody and rightly facing justice in the U.K.,” tweeted the U.K. Home Secretary, Sajid Javid. “I would like to thank Ecuador for its cooperation … No one is above the law.”

Assange is being held at a London police station. Police said he would appear at court “as soon as possible.”

Police were invited into the embassy on Thursday morning by the Ecuadorean ambassador, police said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

