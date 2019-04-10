Benny Gantz's Blue and White Party Concedes Defeat to Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel's Election

(JERUSALEM) — Israel’s Blue and White party leaders are conceding defeat in Israel’s election, saying they will work against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from the opposition.

Yair Lapid, the party’s No. 2 figure, told a press conference Wednesday that though his party “did not win in this round, I respect the voters.” He said his party will “embitter” Netanyahu’s life from the opposition.

The Blue and White party, headed by former army chief of staff Benny Gantz, drew even with Netanyahu’s Likud party, but the incumbent prime minister is poised to form a government with his larger bloc of religious and nationalist allies.

Gantz says his party has “founded a true alternative rule to Netanyahu.”

