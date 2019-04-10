William Barr Now Says Redacted Mueller Report Will Be Released 'Hopefully Next Week'

By Associated Press
11:44 AM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — Attorney General William Barr says a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report is coming “hopefully next week.”

The timeline mentioned by Barr at a Senate hearing on his department’s budget is a tweak from comments he made a day earlier. Barr said at a House hearing Tuesday that the report was coming “within a week.”

Barr made the comments as senators questioned him on the specifics of the report and what he would be redacting. Democrats have said they won’t accept redactions and will fight to get the full report.

