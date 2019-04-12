Emma Stone Is a Card Carrying Member of the BTS Fan Club

In promo videos for her gig hosting this week’s Saturday Night Live, Emma Stone plays a BTS superfan, who has a sleepover with SNL cast members in a room plastered with BTS posters. Turns out the promos weren’t too far from reality.

Even when she’s not playing a BTS fan on TV, Stone is not immune to the charms of K-pop’s biggest band. When Stone stopped by The Tonight Show on Thursday ahead of her appearance on SNL, she told host Jimmy Fallon that when she saw the show’s musical guest BTS during their soundcheck, she let out an involuntary scream. While Fallon laughed at an A-list star like Stone getting starstruck to the point of shrieking, Stone assured him it was entirely true. “I‘m actually not kidding,“ she said. “It came out of my body, like ’Aaah!’ Like it was a chemical reaction happened.”

In addition to learning that they invoke a visceral reaction in Stone, the band is having a big week. Just today they released their video for “Boy With Luv” featuring Halsey and at the time of publication it had already racked up nearly 20 million views. On Saturday they will make their debut on Saturday Night Live, and fans are already camped out in the streets around 30 Rock where the show films in the hopes of getting a glimpse of the ultra-popular boy band.

