(ALGIERS, Algeria) — The Agence France-Press news agency said the Algerian authorities have expelled its bureau chief amid nationwide protests against the government.

AFP chairman Fabrice Fries said in a statement Wednesday that the “arbitrary decision” of not renewing Aymeric Vincenot’s press accreditation is “unacceptable” and that it is “out of the question for us, in these circumstances, to appoint a successor for the time being.”

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

AFP said Vincenot has been stationed in Algiers since June 2017 and left the country after the expiration of a final police deadline to leave. His accreditation was not renewed at the end of 2018.

The move comes after Algerian authorities expelled on March 31 a Reuters journalist after he was arrested for covering protests that prompted ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s resignation earlier this month.

Contact us at editors@time.com.