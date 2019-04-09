Virginia Installs First-Ever Historical Marker to Commemorate Lynching Victim

(CHARLES CITY, Va.) — Virginia has installed its first historical marker to commemorate the lynching of a black man.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the marker was installed on Sunday in Charles City, outside of Richmond. It marks the death of 43-year-old Isaac Brandon in 1892.

The father of eight was seized by a mob from the Charles City County courthouse jail and hanged from a nearby tree. Brandon was accused of attacking a white woman but was never charged and never had a trial.

Organizers in Charles City tracked down descendants including Brandon’s great-great-granddaughter. Tish McDonald learned of Brandon’s fate only after she was contacted.

The Equal Justice Initiative has said that about 4,000 lynchings of African Americans were documented between 1877 and 1950. There were about 100 documented lynchings in Virginia.

