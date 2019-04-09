With the final season of Game of Thrones airing April 14, we know how badly you want answers.

Now, a new Spotify playlist curated by series co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss to tease you ahead of the show, promises to help you find some.

The streaming platform announced in a press release that “Game of Thrones: The End Is Coming,” now available on Spotify, is a companion for the show’s eighth season. Listen carefully, because Benioff and Weiss promise there are dragon eggs hidden within.

“The answer to the ending is one hundred percent hidden in the playlist choices,” Benioff and Weiss told For the Record in an email, according to the press release.

It’s not the first time Game of Thrones has worked with Spotify to give fans (or, well, basically everyone) a special soundtrack to boost the sounds of Westeros. “Game of Thrones: A Song of Ice and Fire” released on the platform in 2017, but it didn’t offer any potential answers to the show’s many questions, like “The End Is Coming” might.

“No one will believe us, but it’s true,” Benioff and Weiss said.

The playlist features music from Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan, Led Zeppelin and The Doors. “We were looking for songs that made us feel the way the show made us feel,” the creators explained in a press release. Spotify’s Head of Rock, Allison Hagendorf, collaborated with the show’s creators to steward the mix.

Listen for yourself — you might just solve the show’s ending.

