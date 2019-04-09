Leave it to a piece of food to crash the national championship game.

Someone flung a tortilla onto the court during the national championship in Minneapolis on Monday night, and apparently it’s not the first time an incident like this has gone down.

As the Virginia Cavaliers faced off against the Red Raiders on the hardwood during the first half, a tortilla landed in the Texas Tech section to be picked up by Virginia’s Kyle Guy who gave it to a referee. The game even had to be paused.

People were – it may not surprise – surprised to see the tortilla enter the arena.

Who throws a tortilla? And why?

Here’s why tortilla throwing at Texas Tech is a thing.

The genesis of the obscure tortilla toss fan “sport” began when Texas Tech football students started flinging the plastic tops to their sodas on the field back in 1989, according to Viva the Matadors.

Tortilla throwing at Texas Tech endures

Then the tradition morphed into tortillas for a

“in a little bit of cheeky fun, tortillas were thrown before the game. The Red Raiders went on to upset the Aggies, and we just kind of kept on doing it before games after that.”

Evidently, the flat tortillas were “cheap, and fairly easy to hide on your person.”

But the disruptive tortilla wasn’t the only flatbread in the house. And multiple tortilla-holding fans had their traditional tokens confiscated.

The Virginia Cavaliers defeated the Red Raiders 85 to 77. But shout out to the tortilla, a real most valuable player shaking up the night.

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@time.com.