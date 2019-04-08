4 Americans Killed in Roadside Bombing Near Afghanistan's Bagram Airfield

In this file photo, members of the United States Air Force deployed for Mission Resolute Support prepare an F-16 Jet for a flight at Bagram Air Field on September 5, 2017 in Bagram, Afghanistan. Four Americans were killed on Monday near the Bagram base, north of Kabul, U.S. forces said.
Andrew Renneisen—Getty Images
By Associated Press
3:33 PM EDT

(KABUL, Afghanistan) — U.S. forces in Afghanistan say three U.S. service members and a contractor have been killed in a roadside bombing near the main American air base in the country. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

The U.S. and NATO Resolute Support mission says the four Americans were killed on Monday near the Bagram Air Base, north of Kabul.

The statement also says three American soldiers were wounded in the explosion and are receiving medical care.

It says that in accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, the name of the service members killed in action are being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin.

The Taliban said a suicide bomber detonated his explosives-laden vehicle near the NATO base in Bagram district, in Parwan province.

