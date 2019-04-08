Secret Service Chief Out Over Reported Personality Conflict in Trump Administration

Director of the U.S. Secret Service Randolph Alles speaks during a press conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. on October 26, 2018 following the arrest of bombing suspect Cesar Sayoc in Florida. Alles is expected to leave his post in the Trump administration, according to officials speaking on the condition of anonymity.
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
Updated: April 8, 2019 2:11 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — U.S. Secret Service Director Randolph “Tex” Alles is expected to leave the Trump administration, said three administration officials, amid a shake-up in the upper echelon of the Department of Homeland Security.

Alles’ departure stems from a personality conflict within the agency, the officials said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the personnel matter. The officials said it was unrelated to the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and a recent security breach at the president’s private club in Florida.

Still, it comes amid a spate of turnover across DHS that began last week when Trump withdrew his Immigration and Customs Enforcement director’s nomination to stay on permanently.

After Nielsen’s departure, an empowered Stephen Miller, the immigration hawk White House senior adviser, is also eyeing the removal of Lee Francis Cissna, according to two of the people. Cissna is director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, which runs the legal immigration system.

Alles, a former Marine general, was recommended to the post by former White House chief of staff John Kelly.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE