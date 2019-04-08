Kirstjen Nielsen Says She Still Supports Trump's Border Goals After Resignation

Outgoing Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen speaks to the media outside of her home on April 08, 2019 in Alexandria, Virginia. President Trump announced the departure of Nielson on Twitter after the two met at the White House on Sunday.
Mark Wilson—Getty Images
By Associated Press
1:07 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — Kirstjen Nielsen says she continues to support President Donald Trump’s goal of securing the U.S.-Mexico border in her first public remarks since her surprise resignation as Homeland Security secretary.

Nielsen told reporters gathered outside her Alexandria, Virginia, home on Monday that she will keep supporting “all efforts to address the humanitarian and security crisis” on the border.

Nielsen thanks the Republican president for “the tremendous opportunity to serve this country.” She says she’s spent the last 24 hours talking to administration officials and members of Congress to ensure a smooth transition and intends to continue “to support” the department “from the outside.”

Nielsen resigned Sunday amid Trump’s growing frustration and bitterness over a spike in Central American migrants crossing the border.

Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan has taken over as department head.

