Netflix Teases Possible New Beyoncé Special Coming This Month

By Associated Press
2:43 PM EDT

(NEW YORK) — It took just one word for Netflix to send Beyonce fans into a full-on freak out.

The streaming giant on Sunday posted on its social media channels a yellow image with the word “Homecoming” across it. The only other information was a date: April 17.

That’s when Netflix is expected to premiere a Beyonce special that may feature her performances at last year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Though Netflix declined to share any more information, the font and color and of the announcement was the same as Beyonce’s was for her Coachella appearance.

Beyonce also last year launched a scholarship program dubbed the Homecoming Scholars Award Program.

The singer is known for debuting new work shrouded in secrecy. No details were announced before her 2016 HBO special “Lemonade.”

