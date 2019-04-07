In last night’s Saturday Night Live cold open, Joe Biden was subjected to sensitivity training following public questions over his conduct around women. And it didn’t go so well.

“I’m a tactile politician,” said returning SNL cast memberJason Sudeikis, who reprised his role as Biden in the sketch. “I’m a hugger, I’m a kisser and I’m a little bit of a sniffer.”

Biden has recently faced complaints from several women who say he made them uncomfortable with physical contact, including kissing them and smelling their hair. The former Vice President offered an apology last week, before joking about consent at a speech.

In the SNL sketch, Biden’s campaign staff brought in a consultant on sensitivity training, who Sudeikis-as-Biden promptly greeted with an intimate forehead-to-forehead gaze.

The sketch also lobbed a few zingers at Biden’s potential election rival, President Trump. The President has been accused of sexual harassment or misconduct by at least 18 women and was caught on tape bragging that as a celebrity he could “grab” women by the genitals.

“She’s looking for a candidate that can beat Donald Trump,” said the consultant, played by Kate McKinnon, referring to a Democratic voter.

“You mean the guy who bragged about assault on tape?” said Bennett.

“Yes, but unlike his voters, your voters actually care,” said Cecily Strong as a staffer.

Watch the full sketch here:

Write to Alejandro de la Garza at alejandro.delagarza@time.com.