Former President Obama Encourages Young Europeans in Climate Change and Inequality Debate

Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks to young leaders from across Europe in a Town Hall-styled session on April 6, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. Obama spoke to several hundred young people from European government, civil society and the private sector about the nitty gritty of achieving positive change in government and society.
Sean Gallup—Getty Images
By Associated Press
12:24 PM EDT

(BERLIN) — Former U.S. President Barack Obama says he wants to support young leaders in Europe and elsewhere who are trying to tackle problems such as climate change and inequality.

Obama told a town hall meeting in Berlin on Saturday that mentoring activists through his foundation may help encourage “millions of people who are working on the values and causes that we so deeply believe in.”

He said despite Europe’s wealth, social achievements and decades of peace, “we also know that powerful forces are working to reverse many of these trends.”

The former president offered activists advice on a range of topics, from capitalism to mindfulness.

Obama suggested that fostering reasoned debate online should be a key task to keep politics from going in a negative direction.

