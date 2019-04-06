'Yellow Vest' Protestors Crowd French Streets for 21st Straight Weekend

Protesters march along the Quai de Valmy in Paris on April 6, 2019, during a demonstration by the 'Yellow Vests' (gilets jaunes) movement on the 21st consecutive. France has been rocked by months of weekly Saturday protests by the yellow vests, which emerged over fuel taxes before snowballing into a broad revolt against the French President.
Anne-Christine Poujoulat—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
9:57 AM EDT

PARIS (AP) — Protesters from the yellow vest movement are taking to the streets of France for a 21st straight weekend, with hundreds gathered for a march across Paris, one of numerous protests around the country.

Paris police have fine-tuned their strategy of being more mobile and proactive to counter eventual violence since the first Saturday of protests Nov. 17. The Champs-Elysees avenue is off-limits to protesters after it was hit by rioting last month.

Hundreds gathered in Rouen, in Normandy, a past flashpoint, and hundreds more in eastern Paris at the Place de la Republique, the start of a march to the business district on the capital’s western edge.

The yellow vest movement, demanding social and economic justice, has attracted dwindling crowds but still remains a challenge to President Emmanuel Macron.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE