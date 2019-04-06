TSA Agent Arrested at Denver Airport on Child Sexual Assault Charges

(DENVER) — A Transportation Security Administration agent has been arrested at Denver International Airport on charges of sexual assault on a child.

The Denver Post reports 33-year-old Matthew Paul Barnett was arrested Friday on 12 felony counts.

No listed phone number could be found for Barnett. Online jail records didn’t indicate whether he has a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

The TSA fired Barnett after his arrest.

Barnett faces counts of sexual assault on a child, sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust and sexual assault on a child as a pattern of abuse.

No further information was available on the incidents.

