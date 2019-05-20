The Game of Thrones Finale Divided Fans But These Memes Will Please Everyone

Warning: This story contains spoilers for Game of Thrones.

It’s been one hell of a dragon ride, but we’re finally done: After eight seasons, Game of Thrones aired its final episode.

Fans have journeyed to the most epic reaches of the Seven Kingdoms — from Cersei’s plotting and wine-drinking section of the realm to the godswood where Arya showed the Night King what a real warrior is.

We’ve witnessed some intense stuff throughout the series. We’ve said farewell to some fan favorites. We’ve seen revenge exacted. We’ve seen clues paid off. And the way it all concluded was bound to be a subject of great debate.

After Jon Snow decides he has no choice but to kill Daenerys following her sack of King’s Landing in the last episode, the show shifts gears and focuses on politics. Namely, who will be king now that the Iron Throne is no more. The answer, to the surprise of many, is Bran.

The final moments follow the Stark siblings as they embark on their own personal journeys: Sansa is now Queen in the North, no longer one of the Seven Kingdoms. Arya sets off on an adventure, with destination unknown. And Jon Snow makes his way beyond the Wall, after taking the black as his punishment for killing Dany.

Fans were divided over the episode. But whether one loved it, hated it, or thought it was just plain boring, all can come together to enjoy the most hilarious memes and reactions from the series finale.

Don’t cry because it’s over. Be soothed by the fact that you’ll be able to deploy these memes forever. See below for the best memes of the Game of Thrones finale.

Jon Snow

Daenerys

Tyrion

Bran Stark

Arya Stark

Sansa Stark

Samwell Tarly

Brienne of Tarth

Robin Arryn

