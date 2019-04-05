President Trump Warns of 'Actual Emergency' During Border Visit

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says his administration is ensuring the country knows “this is an actual emergency” at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump traveled Friday to Southern California to meet with local law enforcement officials and tour a section of recently rebuilt fencing he cites as the answer to a surge of migrant families coming to the U.S. in recent months.

Trump says the administration is making progress in building a border wall and says he expects “close to 400 miles” to be completed within the next two years.

The fence that Trump is touring in Calexico is a two-mile section that was a long-planned replacement for an older barrier, rather than new wall.

Trump says of the border wall, “We’ve done a lot, we’ve renovated a lot.”

