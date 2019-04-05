President Trump Warns of 'Actual Emergency' During Border Visit

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he leaves the White House April 05, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump is traveling to Southern California to visit the U.S.-Mexico border and to Beverly Hills for a fundraiser.
Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images
By ZEKE MILLER and JONATHAN LEMIRE / AP
Updated: April 5, 2019 3:49 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says his administration is ensuring the country knows “this is an actual emergency” at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump traveled Friday to Southern California to meet with local law enforcement officials and tour a section of recently rebuilt fencing he cites as the answer to a surge of migrant families coming to the U.S. in recent months.

Trump says the administration is making progress in building a border wall and says he expects “close to 400 miles” to be completed within the next two years.

The fence that Trump is touring in Calexico is a two-mile section that was a long-planned replacement for an older barrier, rather than new wall.

Trump says of the border wall, “We’ve done a lot, we’ve renovated a lot.”

