Bill Cosby Agrees to Settle Defamation Lawsuits Filed by Women He Claimed Lied in Their Allegations

In this file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for sentencing for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse on September 25, 2018 in Norristown, Pennsylvania.
Gilbert Carrasquillo—Getty Images
By MARYCLAIRE DALE / AP
2:14 PM EDT

Bill Cosby has agreed to settle lawsuits filed by seven women who say he defamed them when he accused them of lying about sexual misconduct allegations.

Filings Friday in federal court in Springfield, Massachusetts, show the two sides have negotiated a settlement since Cosby went to prison last fall in a separate Pennsylvania sex assault case. The 81-year-old comedian is serving a three- to 10-year prison sentence there.

The federal judge overseeing the defamation case in Massachusetts must still approve the settlement. The terms are confidential.

It’s not yet clear whether Cosby will now drop his counterclaims against the seven women. One of them recently died.

They are among the dozens of women who have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct. He has denied their allegations and is appealing his Pennsylvania conviction.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE