FBI Charges Man Who Claimed He Was Kidnapped Illinois Boy

Pedestrians pass outside the Hamilton County Justice Center, Friday, April 5, 2019, in Cincinnati. A day of false hope has given way to questions about why Brian Rini would claim to be an Illinois boy who disappeared eight years ago. The FBI declared Rini's story a hoax Thursday, April 4, 2019, one day after he identified himself to authorities as Timmothy Pitzen, who disappeared in 2011 at age 6.
John Minchillo—AP
By Associated Press
12:17 PM EDT

(CINCINNATI) — The FBI says an Ohio man has been charged with making false statements after authorities say he falsely claimed to be an Illinois boy missing for eight years.

An affidavit filed in federal court Friday says 23-year-old Brian Rini repeatedly told investigators he was Timmothy Pitzen, who disappeared in Aurora, Illinois, in 2011 at age 6.

The affidavit says Rini refused to be fingerprinted but submitted to a DNA test after which his true identity was determined.

The FBI announced the charges Friday ahead of a news conference. Court documents show Rini appeared in federal court Friday morning where the charges were explained to him.

A message was left with Rini’s public defender seeking comment. A detention hearing was scheduled for Tuesday.

