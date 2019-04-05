Naomi Osaka Signs Endorsement Deal With Nike

Two-time Grand Slam winner and World No. 1 tennis star Naomi Osaka has signed an endorsement deal with sportswear giant Nike.

In a statement shared by Nike on their company website on Thursday, it was revealed that Osaka’s deal will begin this week and that her first official competition in Nike gear will be the WTA Event in Stuttgart in two weeks.

Osaka, who had previously been associated with sportswear rival Adidas, expressed her excitement about joining the Nike roster.

“I’m proud to become a member of the Nike family and excited about getting involved in all of the opportunities Nike has to offer,” Osaka said. “Nike has a legendary track record of writing history and I look forward to being a part of those moments for many years to come.”

Osaka is the first Japanese-born player to rank No. 1; she celebrated her new partnership at the Warriors-Lakers game on Thursday night, where she appeared with the Warriors’ Kevin Durant and Draymond Green and the Lakers’ LeBron James, all of whom are Nike athletes.

