At least one person was injured in a shooting at the Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach Friday morning. The gunman has been apprehended.

NAS Oceana said in alerts posted to its Twitter and Facebook accounts that the victim was taken to a hospital, and that the shooter was “contained.”

A spokesperson for NAS Oceana tells TIME the shooting was an isolated incident and “domestic in nature.” “The threat has been lifted,” he said.

Earlier Friday, the air station went into lockdown after reports of an active shooter.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

The Virginia Beach Fire Department said all gates are closed and there’s no access to the base.

Write to Mahita Gajanan at mahita.gajanan@time.com.