Nancy Pelosi Says Democrats Will Sue to Stop President Trump From 'Stealing' Funds to Build Border Wall

By Associated Press
5:24 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Democrats will sue to prevent what they say is President Donald Trump’s “stealing” of billions of dollars from federal programs and diverting it to building barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The legal challenge has been expected ever since Trump declared a border emergency so he could shift more money to constructing the wall he’s promised since his presidential campaign. He acted after Congress approved less than he demanded for the wall project.

Pelosi says Trump’s emergency declaration was a “sham.” The California Democrat says money transfers to the wall have “undermined our democracy” and flout “the vote of the bipartisan Congress, the will of the American people and the letter of the Constitution.”

Congress voted to block the emergency declaration but Trump vetoed that measure.

