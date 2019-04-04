Israeli Spacecraft Enters Lunar Orbit Ahead of Moon Landing Attempt

The SpaceIL lunar module sits in a special "clean room" during a press tour of their facility near Tel Aviv, Israel on Dec. 17, 2018. On April 4, 2019, the first Israeli spacecraft to journey to the moon passed its most crucial test yet: dropping into lunar orbit one week ahead of landing.
Ariel Schalit—AP
By Associated Press
April 4, 2019

(YEHUD, Israel) — The first Israeli spacecraft to journey to the moon has passed its most crucial test yet: dropping into lunar orbit one week ahead of landing.

After traveling over 5.5 million kilometers (3.4 million miles) around the Earth and drawing ever closer to the moon, the small spacecraft on Thursday finally swung into the moon’s elliptical orbit — keeping it on track for touchdown April 11.

Opher Doron, space division general manager at Israel Aerospace Industries, which worked with non-profit SpaceIL to build the spacecraft, hailed “the most significant maneuver we’ve made” on Thursday.

“Next is just the landing,” Doron added, “which makes us quite a bit more nervous.”

If all goes according to plan next week, Israel will become the fourth country to pull off a moon landing.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE