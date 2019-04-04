The Instagram account of British Royals Meghan Markle and Prince Harry broke a world record as fans flocked to follow the new account, which debuted on Tuesday.

The royals’ earned one million followers on their account in less than six hours, which breaks a Guinness World Record.

Guinness World Records clocked the millionth follower in at five hours and 45 minutes after the account went live, according to their Tweet:

The @sussexroyal account, which has only posted twice so far, already has 3.2 million followers.

After an initial post saying that they had joined Instagram to publicize the work they are doing, a second post has been added showing the prince, also called the Duke of Sussex, meeting with families at a YMCA in the U.K. as part of his work on mental health:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot in May 2018 and are expecting a baby this spring.

