Britney Spears Checks Into Self-Care Health Facility: Report

Pop icon Britney Spears has checked into a “health facility for self-care,” the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday. She is expected to remain at the facility for 30 days.

Reports say that Spears has been strained in recent weeks by caring for her father, Jamie Spears, who has been facing health challenges. In January, Spears announced on social media that her father had been hospitalized several months before and “almost died.” People reported in March that the elder Spears’ kidney had ruptured, and that he had gone through two surgeries.

On Wednesday, the singer posted a picture on Instagram with the affirmation “Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body and spirit.”

“We all need to take time for a little ‘me time,'” Spears wrote in the caption.

Spears explained in posts on Instagram and Twitter earlier this year that she needed to cancel her Las Vegas Domination residency, which was scheduled to start in February. The show was expected to be her second Vegas residency, following Spears’ wildly successful Piece of Me concert residency, which ran from 2013 to 2017.

“I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say,” Spears wrote on Twitter and Instagram in January. “I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make.”

Spear’s mental health has been the subject of public discussion since the 2000s. In 2008, Jamie Spears and the singer’s lawyer were named the Britney Spears’ temporary conservators after the singer was hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation.

Write to Tara Law at tara.law@time.com.