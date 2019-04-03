North Carolina's Republican Party Chairman Steps Down After Bribery Charges

North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Robin Hayes speaks during the North Carolina Republican Party State Convention at the Wilmington Convention Center in Wilmington, N.C. on June 3, 2017. Hayes is giving up party control as he faces criminal bribery charges he announced on April 3, 2019.
Mike Spencer—AP
By Associated Press
4:39 PM EDT

(RALEIGH, N.C.) — North Carolina’s Republican Party chairman is giving up party control as he faces criminal charges that he and a major donor tried to bribe the state’s top insurance regulator.

The state GOP said Wednesday that Robin Hayes will give up operational control to a regional party leader from western North Carolina. Aubrey Woodard has headed the Republican organization in the 11th Congressional District.

Hayes will keep the title of chairman until a new election for the post in June.

Hayes, investment firm founder Greg Lindberg and two Lindberg associates are facing federal bribery and wire fraud charges after prosecutors say they sought to funnel up to $2 million in campaign funds to the state’s insurance commissioner money. Prosecutors say Lindberg wanted special treatment for his insurance companies.

